Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC cut its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. VanEck Semiconductor ETF comprises about 2.7% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $4,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.50. The company had a trading volume of 98,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,314. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.65. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $201.06 and a 12-month high of $318.82.

