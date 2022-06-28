Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its stake in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,052 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HYEM. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 2,273.1% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 886,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after purchasing an additional 849,406 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,461,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,911,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,756,000 after buying an additional 156,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,355,000.

HYEM traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.92. 942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,609. VanEck Emerging Markets High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $17.81 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

