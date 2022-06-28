Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Increases Holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FDG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDG traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.32. The stock had a trading volume of 11,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,764. American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.72.

