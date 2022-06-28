Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Market Perform

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Victory Capital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of VCTR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.60. The stock had a trading volume of 198,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,014. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.85 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $23.36 and a 12-month high of $43.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.05.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.87 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. Research analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Victory Capital news, Director James B. Hawkes acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.51 per share, for a total transaction of $490,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestview Partners II GP L.P. bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,135,008,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,564,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,162,000 after buying an additional 821,522 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 2,470.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,501,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,858,000 after buying an additional 1,443,293 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Victory Capital by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,390,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,789,000 after buying an additional 399,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Victory Capital by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,016,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,114,000 after buying an additional 204,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

