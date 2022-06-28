Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0299 on Exchanges

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.0299 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. Kleros has a market capitalization of $18.79 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003686 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

About Kleros

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 628,497,356 coins. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.