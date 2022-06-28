Konomi Network (KONO) 1-Day Volume Tops $273,401.00

Konomi Network (KONO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 28th. Konomi Network has a market cap of $3.55 million and approximately $273,401.00 worth of Konomi Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Konomi Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0355 or 0.00000171 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Konomi Network has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004834 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008621 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14,356.06 or 0.69360000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004829 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Konomi Network Profile

Konomi Network (CRYPTO:KONO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2021. Konomi Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Konomi Network’s official Twitter account is @KonomiNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Konomi is a full suite asset management solution for cross-chain crypto assets. Using Substrate as the development framework, the network aims to support more assets in the Polkadot ecosystem. Users could manage their crypto holding positions, trade assets and earn interest through decentralised money market products. Konomi also issues its native network token in order to kick start liquidity and decentralised governance. “

Konomi Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Konomi Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Konomi Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Konomi Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

