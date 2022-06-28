L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.09.

LHX traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.04. 6,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.21. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.17%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

