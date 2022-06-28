Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Earns “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ladder Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

NYSE LADR opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 104.42, a current ratio of 104.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.60. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 18.52%. Research analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 133.34%.

In other Ladder Capital news, CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,058,482 shares in the company, valued at $13,273,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $496,800.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 713,209 shares in the company, valued at $8,858,055.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,000 shares of company stock worth $1,340,200 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio raised its position in Ladder Capital by 3.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 13.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 3.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 57,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

About Ladder Capital

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

