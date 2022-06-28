LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Downgrades 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS) to Neutral

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of 4D pharma (NASDAQ:LBPS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ LBPS opened at $1.65 on Friday. 4D pharma has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21.
About 4D pharma (Get Rating)
