Landmark Wealth Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND)

Landmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 135,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the period. Western Asset Total Return ETF makes up about 1.6% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Total Return ETF were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Wick Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $268,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.8% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 15,857 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 9,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.92. 38,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,244. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

