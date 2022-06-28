LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Price Target Cut to €60.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €65.00 ($69.15) to €60.00 ($63.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LNXSF. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €68.00 ($72.34) to €50.00 ($53.19) in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($62.77) to €64.00 ($68.09) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from €63.00 ($67.02) to €55.00 ($58.51) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.50.

OTCMKTS LNXSF opened at $38.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $36.20 and a one year high of $76.88.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

