Lathrop Investment Management Corp Boosts Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp grew its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 740,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,794 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 3.0% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 18,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,499,648. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200-day moving average of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMI. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $28,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

