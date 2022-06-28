Lathrop Investment Management Corp Has $13.40 Million Stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 185,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Kirby accounts for approximately 2.8% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned 0.31% of Kirby worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Kirby by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,509 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KEX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kirby in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.67.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.94. 2,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,863. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $47.58 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. The business had revenue of $610.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.68 million. Kirby had a negative net margin of 9.58% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $40,717.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

