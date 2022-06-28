Lathrop Investment Management Corp Sells 3,719 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Lathrop Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,719 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $32.13. 183,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,669,904. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $40.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.02.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

