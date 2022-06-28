Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $47,164.00

Lead Wallet (LEAD) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Lead Wallet has a total market cap of $210,727.81 and approximately $47,164.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded 28.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 3,774.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,929.29 or 0.19349068 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.78 or 0.00181134 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004919 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 43.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00073886 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00016086 BTC.

About Lead Wallet

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

