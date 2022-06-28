Lethean (LTHN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $133.00

Lethean (LTHN) traded 67.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 42.3% against the dollar. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Lethean has a total market cap of $275,357.28 and $133.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,338.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,151.08 or 0.05659501 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00028241 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00261823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.74 or 0.00583818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00076855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $105.21 or 0.00517290 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

