Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW) Short Interest Update

Lion Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:LGHLW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 99.7% from the May 31st total of 74,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LGHLW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.09. 500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,878. Lion Financial Group has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

