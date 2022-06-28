Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Holdings Raised by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lithia Motors worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Lithia Motors by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAD stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $291.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,627. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $290.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $252.56 and a one year high of $387.63. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total transaction of $1,560,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $309,389.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,840 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $425.83.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

