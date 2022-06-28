LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

RAMP stock opened at $29.37 on Friday. LiveRamp has a twelve month low of $22.32 and a twelve month high of $58.74. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.13.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

LiveRamp (NASDAQ:RAMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $141.73 million during the quarter. LiveRamp had a positive return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. Research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier. It serves financial, insurance and investment services, retail, automotive, telecommunications, high tech, consumer packaged goods, healthcare, travel, entertainment, non-profit, and government industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.