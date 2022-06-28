Lobstex (LOBS) Achieves Market Cap of $703,066.56

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC on major exchanges. Lobstex has a total market capitalization of $703,066.56 and approximately $1.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 19.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 283.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Lobstex

LOBS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 23,606,862 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

