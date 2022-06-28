Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $310,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,400,000 after acquiring an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter worth $523,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $448.86.

Shares of LMT stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $423.75. 15,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,516. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $112.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $435.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.56 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.47%.

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

