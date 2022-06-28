Lua Token One Day Volume Tops $20,100.00 (LUA)

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Lua Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lua Token has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Lua Token has a total market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lua Token Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. Lua Token’s official website is luaswap.org/# . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Token

