Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLFGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, an increase of 3,916.7% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

MJDLF remained flat at $$7.13 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.91. Major Drilling Group International has a 12 month low of $5.71 and a 12 month high of $10.11.

MJDLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$15.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Major Drilling Group International from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

