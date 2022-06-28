Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU) Short Interest Update

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MAAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MAAQU remained flat at $$10.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.19. Mana Capital Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $29,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $512,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mana Capital Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,025,000.

Mana Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on engaging in a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses operating in the healthcare, technology, green economy, and consumer products sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia.

