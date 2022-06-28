Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 287,859 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,200,441 shares.The stock last traded at $17.57 and had previously closed at $17.17.

MFC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.44.

The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.63.

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 billion. On average, analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,706,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,695 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 25,986,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,442,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,265,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,598,000 after acquiring an additional 934,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,972,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,417,000 after acquiring an additional 479,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

