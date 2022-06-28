Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $24.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $31.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRO. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.53.

NYSE MRO opened at $23.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 65,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $1,671,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 175,220 shares of company stock valued at $4,766,850. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 4,155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,881,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 458,653 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 66,220 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

