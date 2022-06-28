Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) is Alta Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Markel makes up 3.8% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Markel worth $65,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 438.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 167,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,572,000 after acquiring an additional 136,327 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Markel by 132.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,109,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Markel by 734.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 20,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,798,000 after buying an additional 17,687 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the fourth quarter worth $18,510,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Markel by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 65,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,964,000 after buying an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Markel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,525.00.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded up $22.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,326.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,351.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,321.89. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,167.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.74.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.79 by ($5.46). Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel purchased 80 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,305.14 per share, for a total transaction of $104,411.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,621. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 208 shares of company stock valued at $272,649. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

