Marlin Price Tops $0.0103 on Major Exchanges (POND)

Marlin (POND) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Marlin coin can now be bought for about $0.0103 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market capitalization of $40.28 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,550.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,054.25 or 0.19933522 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00181216 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004911 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00075970 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015523 BTC.

Marlin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 5,033,753,055 coins and its circulating supply is 3,906,753,055 coins. The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Marlin’s official message board is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Marlin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Marlin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Marlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

