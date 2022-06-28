MASQ (MASQ) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

MASQ (MASQ) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.18 million and $37,559.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MASQ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0461 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MASQ has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,808.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,939.12 or 0.19412897 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.76 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00078171 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00015889 BTC.

MASQ Coin Profile

MASQ’s launch date was November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise. “

