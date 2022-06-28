Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Holdings Raised by Alta Capital Management LLC

Alta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,958 shares during the quarter. Match Group makes up approximately 2.4% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Match Group worth $41,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $138.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Match Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Match Group from $130.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.35.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.59. 31,349 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,659,453. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a PE ratio of 86.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.83. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.25 and a twelve month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 220.83% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $798.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

