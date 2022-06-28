Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 95.7% from the May 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MBINP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,795. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

