Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Buys 45,500.00 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 1.30 per share, with a total value of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,948,242 shares in the company, valued at 2,532,714.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of MMAT traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,808,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.80. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.03 and a fifty-two week high of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.42.
Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.
About Meta Materials (Get Rating)
Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Materials (MMAT)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.