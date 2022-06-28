Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Major Shareholder Buys 45,500.00 in Stock

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Gordon Welch bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of 1.30 per share, with a total value of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,948,242 shares in the company, valued at 2,532,714.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of MMAT traded down 0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting 1.10. The stock had a trading volume of 22,808,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,909,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.80. Meta Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 1.03 and a fifty-two week high of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Materials in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Materials by 247.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 119,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 85,440 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Meta Materials by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 169,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,944 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Meta Materials by 544.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 67,190 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Finally, B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,050,000. 21.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials Inc invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

