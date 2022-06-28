MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 61,133.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,569,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,713. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.
