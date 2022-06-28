MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI) Short Interest Update

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MGTI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,700 shares, a growth of 61,133.3% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,569,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGTI remained flat at $$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,316,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,713. MGT Capital Investments has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.02.

MGT Capital Investments, Inc, a cryptocurrency mining company, mines and sells bitcoins. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned 430 Antminer S17 pro bitcoin miners, as well as 35 Antminer S19 pro miners. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment.

