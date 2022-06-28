Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) PT Lowered to $188.00 at Truist Financial

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Truist Financial from $205.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $208.17.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $173.63 on Friday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $158.85 and a 1 year high of $231.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.81. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.30%.

In other news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total value of $4,050,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $656,403,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 865.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,313,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $530,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,596,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,890,225,000 after acquiring an additional 807,830 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 532.4% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 727,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,347,000 after acquiring an additional 612,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after acquiring an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile (Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

