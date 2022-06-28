Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD) Insider Dan Karlin Sells 26,238 Shares

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc. (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) insider Dan Karlin sold 26,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of 0.70, for a total transaction of 18,366.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,051,481 shares in the company, valued at 2,836,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, May 27th, Dan Karlin sold 9,555 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.82, for a total transaction of 7,835.10.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Dan Karlin sold 8,242 shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.77, for a total transaction of 6,346.34.

NASDAQ:MNMD traded down 0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,172,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,852,211. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 1.07. Mind Medicine has a 12-month low of 0.63 and a 12-month high of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $287.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.16.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) ( NASDAQ:MNMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mind Medicine will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNMD. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,248,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 431,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,145,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after acquiring an additional 416,765 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 33.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 350,178 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Mind Medicine (MindMed) in the third quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Mind Medicine (MindMed) by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 417,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 265,004 shares during the period. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Mind Medicine (MindMed) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to treat brain health disorders related to psychiatry, addiction, pain, and neurology. The company develops MM-120, which is in phase 2 for the treatment of generalized anxiety disorder and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, as well as for the treatment of chronic pain; and MM-110, an a3ß4 nicotinic cholinergic receptor antagonist that has completed phase 1 for the treatment of opioid withdrawal.

