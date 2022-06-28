MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

MISUMI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a growth of 6,866.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSSMY traded up 0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching 10.89. The company had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,160. MISUMI Group has a 12-month low of 9.57 and a 12-month high of 23.23.

MISUMI Group Company Profile

MISUMI Group Inc engages in the factory automation and die components businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: FA Business, Die Components Business, and VONA Business. It offers mechanical components, including shafts, timing pulleys, linear bushings, and flat belt conveyors; and locator devices and measurement equipment, such as automatic stage units, actuators, optical measurement devices, and optical waveguide alignment products.

