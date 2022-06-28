Mithril (MITH) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Mithril (MITH) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for about $0.0141 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $14.14 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00011282 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00009149 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.84 or 0.00186502 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.