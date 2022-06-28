Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth $299,064,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $192,869,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $250,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 187.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 368,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $181,863,000 after buying an additional 240,599 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5,447.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,871,000 after buying an additional 113,205 shares during the period. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $9.90 on Tuesday, hitting $406.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,025. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.21 and a 12 month high of $580.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $423.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $436.70.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.26 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,541 shares of company stock worth $11,999,860 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

