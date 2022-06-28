Morgan Stanley Downgrades Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has SEK 157 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Danske raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their target price for the company from SEK 204 to SEK 182 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 166 to SEK 155 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Swedbank AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.27.

Shares of SWDBY stock opened at $13.25 on Friday. Swedbank AB has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Swedbank AB will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 9.57%. Swedbank AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.89%.

Swedbank AB (publ) provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies. The company operates through Swedish Banking, Baltic Banking, and Large Corporates & Institutions segments. It offers savings, salary, and current accounts; private residential and corporate lending; leasing, factoring, and financing services; consumer, mortgage, acquisition and project, export, and marine financing; mutual funds; and asset management, and life insurance and pension services.

