Morpheus Labs 1-Day Volume Tops $260,427.00 (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (MITX) traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 28th. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $5.06 million and approximately $260,427.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 705,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 494,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

