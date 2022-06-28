Moulton Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Moulton Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 267,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,525,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 29.7% of Moulton Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter.

IEF stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. 80,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,249,938. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.99 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.129 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

