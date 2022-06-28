Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 179 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Alleghany accounts for about 6.2% of Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. owned 0.23% of Alleghany worth $26,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Alleghany by 2.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Alleghany by 0.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the first quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Alleghany by 50.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 26,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,848,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on Y. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Alleghany from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Alleghany stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $833.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,549. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $585.10 and a fifty-two week high of $862.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $833.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $751.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $18.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 7.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.81 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

