Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Shares of NYSE MYE traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.18. 121,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,666. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The company has a market cap of $806.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.40. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.22. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Myers Industries will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Myers Industries
Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.
