Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.70

Shares of Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.70 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70.
Nabtesco Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
- Headwinds Sap Strength From Enerpac Tool Group
- How to Profit In The Bear Market
- What Makes QuantumScape (QS) An Interesting Stock Pick?
- Is It Time To Pull The Trigger On Smith & Wesson Brands?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.