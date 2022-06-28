NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

Shares of NYSE:NC opened at $39.85 on Friday. NACCO Industries has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 4.14.

Get NACCO Industries alerts:

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $55.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.207 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,597 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 320.6% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 122,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 93,595 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 70,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

About NACCO Industries (Get Rating)

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NACCO Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NACCO Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.