Nasdacoin Hits Market Capitalization of $27,040.94 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. Nasdacoin has a total market cap of $27,040.94 and $2,188.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nasdacoin has traded 26.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 29,119,356 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Buying and Selling Nasdacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

