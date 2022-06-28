National Bankshares Cuts Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Price Target to C$27.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bankshares from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Saturday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Saturday. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Saturday.

NBLY opened at C$24.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$838.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.22, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.78. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of C$20.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.07.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. It operates in 172 locations. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

