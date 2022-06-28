Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.51

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.51 and last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 11789 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 20.68 and a current ratio of 21.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.42.

Navitas Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:NVTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 million. Navitas Semiconductor’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 6,686.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 262,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 258,628 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 1,768.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,341,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,627,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,827 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits in China, the United States, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

