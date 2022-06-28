NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (NBDG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 30th

NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Limited (LON:NBDG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON NBDG remained flat at $GBX 39 ($0.48) during trading on Tuesday. NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 32.50 ($0.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 43 ($0.53). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 38.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 39.47.
NB Distressed Debt Investment Fund Company Profile
