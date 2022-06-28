NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Shares Purchased by SummerHaven Investment Management LLC

SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,260 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of NBT Bancorp worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 433.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 165,609 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,054.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 80,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 341.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 79,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 212,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,680,000 after purchasing an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,536,000. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ NBTB traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.56. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,474. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $123.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other NBT Bancorp news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,854. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

